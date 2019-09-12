Porsche 911 claims most profitable car crown

Enlarge Image Porsche

Automakers are in the business of making money on all the shiny new cars sitting on dealership lots, and while there are lots of profitable vehicles out there, one is king of them all.

The Porsche 911 is the most profitable car of 2019, according to research from Bloomberg published Thursday. The eighth-generation 911 reportedly made up just 11% of its sales since the base car launched, but it's already accounted for 30% of the company's earnings. And this is the base car, mind you. We haven't thrown the Carrera 4 or any Turbo models into the equation.

The upcoming Aston Martin DBX SUV comes in second place, while the Ferrari F8 Tributo is third. The British luxury SUV has made up 21% of Aston Martin's earnings, while the Italian sports car has contributed 17% of Ferrari's earnings. Michael Dean, automotive equity research analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, said Porsche's profits on the 911 will only grow as more derivatives launch -- especially on options that hardly cost Porsche a dime to add into the production mix. Think expensive ceramic brakes and the 911 Turbo model.

Another fun fact from the report: Global 911 sales exceeded all cars from Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini combined. Granted, Ferrari and Lamborghini artificially limit production of certain cars to protect the exclusivity factor, but nevertheless, it's an impressive feat for Porsche.

Porsche also told Bloomberg the 911 will be an excellent cash-printing machine of sorts as it works to churn out thousands of Taycan electric sedans. The electric car won't turn a profit for the brand until next decade at the earliest.