Polestar offers OTA performance upgrade to European owners

And if performance isn't your thing, there's also good news on the EPA range estimate front.

European Polestar 2 Long-Range Dual-Motor buyers can now buy a little extra performance in the form of an OTA update.

The Polestar 2 is an easy car to like. It looks good, it drives well and it's even sensibly priced. Now though, it's about to get better, especially if you already have long-range dual-motor version and live in select locations in Europe. That's because, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, Polestar is offering a performance-boosting software upgrade.

If this approach sounds familiar, Tesla has done it before with its vehicles. Basically, you go into your Polestar Extras webstore, plunk down an as-yet unspecified amount of euros and then you get an extra 67 horsepower and 14.75 pound-feet of torque delivered to you via an over-the-air update. Cool, right?

Now, this is presently only being offered in Europe. But we'd be more than a little surprised if it didn't also make its way over to the US because, hell, we like performance too.

There's also some good news of a different kind for folks interested in a more modest, single-motor Polestar 2, according to a report published on Sunday by InsideEVs: The single-motor Polestar 2 returned a better-than-expected range estimate from the Environmental Protection Agency. 

How much better? How about 5 miles better than Polestar estimated -- and 21 miles better than the dual-motor version -- for a total estimate of 270 miles. Is that Earth-shattering? Nope, but it's decent. As we're fond of saying about Porsche's Taycan, it's plenty for most people almost all of the time.

The single-motor 2022 Polestar 2 starts at $47,200, including delivery but excluding any tax credits or incentives. The dual-motor version is another $4,000 on top of that. Both versions are available to order now.

