2022 Polestar 2 is cheaper to start but looks just as good

The Swedish EV gains a new front-wheel-drive base model that retains the stylish looks.
The Polestar 2 gains a new, cheaper front-wheel-drive model for 2022, but it's just as good as the dual-motor version.
The single electric motor puts out 231 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.
It has the same 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack as the dual-motor car, and Polestar estimates a range of about 265 miles.
The only difference in the looks department is the 19-inch wheels.
On the inside, the Polestar 2 comes standard with new cloth seats and 3D trim.
The seats are great, especially in the Zinc color here.
Polestar also bundled previously standard features into two different option packages, so the dual-motor Polestar 2 is cheaper as well.
The single-motor Polestar 2 starts at $47,200, including a $1,300 destination charge and excluding any potential incentives, while the dual-motor 2 now starts at $51,200.
No matter which version you get, the Polestar 2 is a great EV.
