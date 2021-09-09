/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Polestar 2 is cheaper to start but looks just as good

The Swedish EV gains a new front-wheel-drive base model that retains the stylish looks.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-polestar-2-ev-110
1 of 37 Polestar

The Polestar 2 gains a new, cheaper front-wheel-drive model for 2022, but it's just as good as the dual-motor version.

2022-polestar-2-ev-112
2 of 37 Polestar

The single electric motor puts out 231 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.

2022-polestar-2-ev-114
3 of 37 Polestar

It has the same 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack as the dual-motor car, and Polestar estimates a range of about 265 miles.

2022-polestar-2-ev-135
4 of 37 Polestar

The only difference in the looks department is the 19-inch wheels.

2022-polestar-2-ev-139
5 of 37 Polestar

On the inside, the Polestar 2 comes standard with new cloth seats and 3D trim.

2022-polestar-2-ev-143
6 of 37 Polestar

The seats are great, especially in the Zinc color here.

2022-polestar-2-ev-140
7 of 37 Polestar

Polestar also bundled previously standard features into two different option packages, so the dual-motor Polestar 2 is cheaper as well.

2022-polestar-2-ev-131
8 of 37 Polestar

The single-motor Polestar 2 starts at $47,200, including a $1,300 destination charge and excluding any potential incentives, while the dual-motor 2 now starts at $51,200.

2022-polestar-2-ev-111
9 of 37 Polestar

No matter which version you get, the Polestar 2 is a great EV.

2022-polestar-2-ev-113
10 of 37 Polestar

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Polestar 2.

2022-polestar-2-ev-115
11 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-116
12 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-117
13 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-118
14 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-119
15 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-120
16 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-121
17 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-122
18 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-123
19 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-124
20 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-125
21 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-126
22 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-127
23 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-128
24 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-129
25 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-130
26 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-132
27 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-133
28 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-134
29 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-136
30 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-137
31 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-138
32 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-141
33 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-142
34 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-144
35 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-145
36 of 37 Polestar
2022-polestar-2-ev-146
37 of 37 Polestar

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is normcore to the max

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is normcore to the max

43 Photos
Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

More Galleries

Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

15 Photos
2022 Chevy Silverado is ready for the rough stuff

More Galleries

2022 Chevy Silverado is ready for the rough stuff

24 Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

More Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

20 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos