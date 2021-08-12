Polestar 2 gets more range for less money in 2022

Polestar

When it comes to Polestar's second model -- appropriately named Polestar 2 -- there's already a lot to love. It's handsome, reasonably priced, and in true Swedish car fashion, it's just a little bit different from anything other EV on the road. That's not going to stop Polestar from making it a bit better for the 2022 model year, and according to an announcement made by the company on Thursday, it's done precisely that.

To start, the Polestar 2 will be offered for the first time with a single-motor powertrain. This is going to do a lot of things for potential buyers. First, it's going to increase the Polestar's range. Secondly, and maybe most importantly, it's going to lower the vehicle's cost. When paired with a new, optional heat pump, the increased range is expected to be around 265 miles. Sure, that's not quite Model S territory, but it ain't bad.

Polestar isn't saying much about the single-motor car's power output, but the dual-motor version still makes a very healthy 408 horsepower and gets a 16-mile bump in range vs. the 2021 model. Given how nice it is to drive the 2021 dual-motor car, we expect that even the single-motor version with less power will still be pretty sweet.

Pricing for the single-motor version starts at $47,200, but, like many other EVs, it's subject to a whole array of federal, state and local tax credits and incentives, so many buyers will likely end up paying less. The dual-motor version starts at $51,200, and both those numbers include Polestar's $1,300 destination charge. Buyers will still have the option of selecting from the Pilot ($3,200) and Plus ($4,000) options packs, but single-motor buyers can't get the Performance pack ($5,000). Nappa leather will also continue to be offered for a $4,000 premium, as will larger wheels and metallic paint.

Potential buyers can configure their 2022 Polestar 2 now on Polestar's website, and the first customer deliveries of 2022 models are expected to begin at the end of 2021.