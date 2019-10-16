Volvo will launch a new electric vehicle every year through 2025

Enlarge Image Volvo

Volvo's all-electric XC40 SUV makes its debut today. But according to Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars USA, this is only the beginning of the Swedish automaker's EV offensive.

"We're going to launch one BEV [battery electric vehicle] every year through 2025," Gustafsson told Roadshow at a media event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. And as new vehicle platforms are built, they'll be designed to handle electrification right from the start.

Volvo's next big platform, Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2), will arrive in 2021 with the next-generation XC90 SUV. Production of the XC90 will kick off in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2022. "That car will of course be able to be sold with a BEV solution from the start," Gustafsson said.

For its future electrification efforts, Volvo will leverage the engineering efforts of its Polestar brand. SPA 2, as we've reported earlier, will also underpin the upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV, which is also expected to launch around 2021 or 2022.

The XC40 EV was also built this way. Its Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) was originally designed to handle a full-EV application, and as such, in addition to the XC40 EV, it underpins the Polestar 2 sedan.

Look for the Volvo XC40 EV to go on sale in the US in late 2020.