Polestar, Volvo's all-electrified spinoff, hasn't even put its first car into series production yet, but it's already getting ready to unveil its second, and it's happening soon.
Polestar will unveil the Polestar 2 in front of a global audience on Feb. 27, a week or so ahead of the Geneva Motor Show. To keep things green -- a fitting theme, given Polestar's powertrains -- the debut will take place online, as opposed to flying journalists and guests into a single location. A copy of the livestream will be available on Polestar's site.
The Polestar 2 will be the brand's first pure EV, since the Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid. It should compete with the Tesla Model 3 when it goes on sale. It's believed to have a range around 300 miles, with an output around 400 horsepower. That's Model 3 territory, for sure. It should be available in a Care by Volvo-like subscription model, to boot.
We've already played with the Polestar 2 -- sort of. The automaker launched an interactive site that previews its new infotainment system. While its screen sports a portrait orientation, just like Volvo's, that's where the similarities end. Polestar's system sports Android underpinnings, allowing it to blend right into Google's online ecosystem of music, maps and more. It's a flashy, clever system, and we can't wait to mess with it in person.
Discuss: Polestar 2 EV will be unveiled Feb. 27 via livestream
