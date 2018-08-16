Pininfarina is developing its own 250-mph all-electric hypercar

Automobili Pininfarina

Pininfarina is legendary for styling cars and products for other companies, but now the Italian design house will launch its own car brand. Automobili Pininfarina will be based in Munich and will launch an all-electric hypercar by 2020.

A concept version of the Pininfarina PF0 will be shown to potential clients during Pebble Beach in Monterey, California, and will make its public debut at next year's Geneva Motor Show. For now, all we have to go on are these early sketches showing the basic interior and exterior designs. The car appears to have an ultraminimalist cabin, with screens at either side of the steering wheel. On the outside, expect a sleek, hunkered-down shape not too dissimilar from other modern hypercars.

Few other details have been offered so far on the PF0. The production car will launch in late 2020, with production limited to just 150 units. Pininfarina says the car will be hand-built in Italy and have a carbon-fiber body, and that its all-electric powertrain will give a top speed of 250 miles per hour, a 0-62 mph time below 2 seconds and a driving range of 300 miles per charge. According to Autocar, the eventual production model will be "priced to compete with the hypercar elite, including the Bugatti Chiron."

Automobili Pininfarina

"Our objective with the exterior of PF0 is to design timeless beauty in every aspect, and the interior is equally important," Automobili Pininfarina design director Luca Borgogno said in a statement. "Pininfarina's design values of elegance and simplicity present us with a fantastic opportunity to stand out from the styling of most current sports and hypercars."

Automobili Pininfarina plans to sell Pininfarina-branded cars in "all major global markets." The company is owned by Indian conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra, and will work with as-yet undisclosed suppliers from around the automotive industry. For starters, Autocar reports that the PF0's electric drivetrain will be sourced from Rimac Automobili. Pininfarina will also be able to take advantage of know-how from the Mahindra Racing Formula E team.