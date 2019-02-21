Electric Cars

Piëch Automotive bringing Mark Zero electric car to Geneva Motor Show

The upstart car brand is run by the son of former VW chairman Ferdinand Piëch.

Piëch Automotive Mark ZeroEnlarge Image

The Swiss company shared this teaser image of its forthcoming electric car.

 Piëch Automotive

There's another newcomer automaker planning to show off an all-electric concept car at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. This time the company is called Piëch Automotive, and photos of the car in question, the Mark Zero, were revealed on social media this week.

Piëch Automotive is a relatively unknown car company, existing only since 2016, but the name at least should sound familiar. That's because its co-founder, Anton Piëch, is the son of former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piëch, Autocar reports. The elder Piëch resigned in 2015. Despite the familial link, there is apparently no connection between the Swiss-based Piëch Automotive and VW.

Piëch Automotive Mark ZeroEnlarge Image

Piëch Automotive released this design sketch of the car on social media.

 Piëch Automotive

Design sketches shared on Instagram, as well as a teaser photo of the Mark Zero under a cover, show what appears to be a compact coupe. Its large, oval grille and round headlights almost recall the nose of an Aston Martin, while around back the sloping rear window terminates in a flat, stubby tail.

Though Piëch has so far released almost no details on the car publicly, Autocar says it is planned to weigh under 3,970 pounds and will offer a driving range of up to 311 miles under European testing cycles. The batteries are reportedly mounted in the car's central tunnel and near the rear axle.

Piëch's website claims that, "We stand on the shoulders of giants, but refuse to bow to industry convention." All will be revealed when the car is shown publicly in Geneva on Tuesday, March 5.

Geneva Motor Show 2019

