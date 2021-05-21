Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious heads to auction

Barrett-Jackson

Fans of The Fast and the Furious have one giant piece of movie memorabilia to watch as the 1994 Toyota Supra from the original film makes its way to the auction block at Barrett-Jackson this summer. The auction house announced it's consigned the vehicle Thursday, and this is a car the late Paul Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, drove in the movie for multiple exterior and interior scenes. Automatically, the car is that much more attractive to fans with Walker's on-screen connection.

However, this car played double duty and actually featured in the original film's sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, as the golden-colored Supra driven by Slap Jack in the opening street race and other scenes. After the second film, the car returned to its original bright orange color with appropriate vinyl decals -- officially called the Nuclear Gladiator -- from the first movie. The car's movie parts, including a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, Dazz Motorsport Racing wheels and big APR rear wing are all present and accounted for.

Unlike some of the Fast and Furious Supras we've seen sell in the past, this one's actually a Supra Turbo from the factory, which in addition to the Walker connection, makes this one more desirable. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six remains in factory form, but it's married to a four-speed automatic. The car's builders were pretty good at disguising that, with a short-throw shifter hiding the fact it's an automatic.

How much will it pull in? We'll see when the car crosses the block in mid-June. For some perspective, the last car Supra related to the film sold for $185,000 six years ago, and it was just a stunt car sans turbo.