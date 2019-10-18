The $310,000 Overfinch Velocity is for when a regular Range Rover isn’t enough

Overfinch

The Range Rover is an expensive car. Even in total base form with zero options, the big Range starts at more than $90,000. If you want the top-of-the-line SVAutobiography you'll be coughing up $210,795, which can be pushed past $250,000 with options that include absurd color-shifting two tone paint that costs more than a Toyota Corolla. But what if that's still not enough? What if you want something even more expensive and even more exclusive? That's where Overfinch comes in.

Overfinch has been modifying Range Rovers since 1975, and its latest creation is one of its most extravagant yet. Called the Velocity, it's available either as the standard or long wheelbase and can be built off either the "regular" Autobiography or top-end SVAutobiography models. Only with the V8 engine, of course. Only 10 will be built, and each will start at $315,000. Now that's more like it.

Each Velocity will be painted in a color called Satin Obsidian as standard, but owners will be able to commission a bespoke spec if they see fit. Like other Overfinch models the Velocity has a new bodykit, but it has been turned up a few notches. Among the new styling bits are a unique grille, different bumpers, lower side skirts, a rear spoiler, a vented hood, a big rear diffuser, new fender garnishes, and some wheel-arch trim. On the pictured car the exterior is swathed in carbon-fiber accents that have a herringbone-pattern weave, while "crushed" carbon fiber is a new alternative option.

The interior is draped in Ebony leather with light-gray stitching, but customers will also be able to choose their own color combo. The Velocity has what Overfinch calls a "Lumiere" interior, which apparently refers to the unique hexagonal pattern that covers the leather. Overfinch logos are stitched into the headrests of the pictured Velocity, but the company says family crests and "intricately stitched initials" are popular options.

No real performance modifications have been made, but there is a new dual-valve performance exhaust system that is controlled via Bluetooth. 23-inch wheels come standard and are available in multiple finishes, and the Velocity seems to have larger brakes with gold calipers. And really, at this point if you think you need more than the stock Range Rover supercharged V8's 557 horsepower, you're just being greedy.

The Velocity will be making its US debut at this month's Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, which seems fitting. If you're in the market for an Overfinch, you're probably in the market for a yacht, too. Likely one with some carbon-fiber trim.