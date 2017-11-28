Luxury takes over back seat in Range Rover SVAutobiography

Land Rover

If you own a piece or three of Poltrona Frau furniture, or at least know that Italian brand, the Range Rover SVAutobiography is your kind of SUV. This new vehicle, unveiled at the Los Angeles auto show, can be had with Poltrona Frau leather covering the seats, while a Zenith clock graces the rear passenger area.

In fact, the rear seats are the place to be in this latest iteration of the SVAutobriography trim for the Range Rover.

The new vehicle takes luxury to the heights of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but in an SUV with proven offroad capability. Based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover model, Land Rover upgrades the interior, with a focus on rear seat comfort. The two individual rear seats recline up to 40 degrees, and pamper passengers with heating from shoulders to calves, and a massage function. Land Rover calls it a "hot stone massage," although actual heated stones are likely virtual. Power-operated rear doors mitigate the danger from manicure-damaging door handles.

For celebratory occasions, the rear seat area includes a small refrigerator, able to hold not one, but two bottles of bubbly, with glasses. Or, if you tire of your traveling companion, the SVAutobiography comes with a rear seat entertainment system and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

Under all this finery, the Range Rover remains a Range Rover, capable of a controlled descent down scree or wading through a river. Powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine making 557 horsepower, Land Rover claims a zero to 60 mph time of 5.2 seconds, impressive for this big boy. Land Rover's Terrain Response System, working with the SUV's four-wheel-drive and suspension systems, lets you, or your chauffeur, set the vehicle for whatever sort of land you are traversing.

With a base price of $207,900, the Range Rover SVAutobiography competes with high-flying SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, and clearly out-luxuries the Mercedes-Benz G-wagen. Sales begin early 2018.