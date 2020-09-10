Nissan Z shows off its manual gearbox and sounds off in new video

Nissan

Yesterday, we welcomed a new Maserati supercar into the world. Next week, we'll finally see the next-generation Nissan Z. Well, the Z Proto that will preview the next sports car in a big way. It's a good month for enthusiast cars, apparently. On Thursday, Nissan gave us a little more in the form of another shadowy teaser and confirmed the sports car will soldier on with a manual transmission.

Turn your 🔊 on and listen to the #PowerofZ! We’re unveiling the #NissanZ Proto live on Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. JST/12:30 a.m. GMT (8:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 15). Tune in at https://t.co/Y4xPO5WuNe pic.twitter.com/wK1pVOYRGK — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) September 10, 2020

Aside from the blunt confirmation of a manual in the video, we're also treated to a few revs from the Z's unknown powertrain. Though, it definitely sounds like a V6 under the hood. We've heard of two potential options for the upcoming car. The first is a version of the Nissan Frontier pickup's new 3.8-liter V6. The automaker previously said it developed the truck's V6 specifically for the Frontier, but perhaps it also created the building block for the Z. The second rumor is an Infiniti engine on loan, specifically, a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. Honestly, both could be right. Perhaps the 3.8-liter V6 will serve the standard car, while the twin-turbo V6 will hold off for a rumored high-performance Nismo model.

The teasers Nissan's shown so far have subtly confirmed some rumored styling elements, while we continue to mull over possible powertrains. The overall profile looks retro, taking cues from the 240Z, especially with the round headlights up front. The rear, meanwhile, calls back to the 300ZX with its horizontal light elements. We're getting the feeling the next Z will be a bit of a greatest hits from the past, which might not be a bad thing.

We'll have our final answer when Nissan takes the cloak off the Z Proto on Sept. 16. Although it's a prototype, Proto cars tend to be good previews for production designs.