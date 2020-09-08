Nissan Z continues to hint at 240Z, 300ZX elements -- and is that a manual?

Nissan

Nissan is really hyping the fact the next-generation Z car (we still don't have an official name) draws heavily on the sports car's past. On Monday, the latest teaser video published to social media specifically calls out some lovely retro elements we're dying to see in the metal.

The #NissanZ Proto is coming soon! Stay tuned for the unveiling on Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. JST/12:30 a.m. GMT (8:30 p.m. EDT on Sept. 15). Learn more about the #PowerofZ at https://t.co/nZrWDGNhp4 pic.twitter.com/IyvD9p3TvU — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) September 7, 2020

First, we're treated to the 240Z, and quickly the video highlights the upcoming Z Proto, which stands for "prototype" in Nissan speak, and its headlight. It's the same round treatment we've seen in past teasers that strikes a resemblance with the sports car's past. Then, we're taken to the 300ZX's rear before the video shows a shadowy look at the Z Proto's similar horizontal bar lights. We're really digging this look.

Again, Nissan focuses on the 240Z's lovely shape before a silhouette of the Z Proto comes into frame to highlight the similarities of the car's shape with a sloping greenhouse and a long hood. Before the video ends, it also looks like the automaker dropped a quick look at the car's interior. We see a stitched part of the center stack before a hand rests on a gear selector. That final action is hopefully a hint there's a manual transmission involved with the sports car. It would be highly uncharacteristic for Nissan to drop the gearbox anyway.

Nissan plans to reveal the Z Proto on Sept. 16, which will preview the production car coming later. How much later? We don't know yet, but take solace in the fact Nissan Proto models typically represent their production cars quite well.