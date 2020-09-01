New Nissan Z surprises with reveal set this month

Talk about a nice surprise. Nissan's ready to show us the new Z car, even though rumors swirled the car wouldn't show face for at least another year. Instead, the Japanese automaker announced Tuesday it will reveal the Z Proto on Sept. 15. And I'm excited, guys.

Let's first talk about the "Proto" name. The designation stands for "prototype" at Nissan and past Proto cars essentially teased a forthcoming production car's design. Nissan confirmed with Roadshow this is the case with the upcoming Z Proto. The best example is the current GT-R, which Nissan previewed with the GT-R Proto in 2005. The GT-R Proto didn't look exactly like the final GT-R, but it was pretty darn close. Expect the Z Proto to show off production ready looks, but the final car will more than likely wear minor tweaks. When we'll see the final car, I can't say. Let's just admire the fact we'll have an idea of the new Z in a couple weeks.

As for the teaser announcement, Nissan hardly gives anything away. Instead, the nearly 1-minute-long video looks back on the past Z cars with plenty of footage time showing the 240Z and the 300ZX.

2022 Nissan Z details

Rumors suggest that both the 240Z and 300ZX inspired the upcoming Z, which could take the 400Z name, though it's not confirmed. Up front, past teasers showed off a shapely fascia with a long hood not unlike the 240Z. The rear, meanwhile, looks squared off from the limited angles we've seen, which could house taillights similar to the 300ZX. Both cars were, and are, lovely looking machines. Hopefully, the new Z molds the two together well.

Two power options for the Z have surfaced in recent months. The first is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine borrowed from cousin Infiniti. This option would like make the new Z pretty expensive. If the rumors pan out, the engine could make its way to a possible Nismo model. The second possibility, which seems more likely, is a version of the Nissan Frontier's new V6. Rumors point to anywhere between 350 and 400 horsepower.

We'll get our first look at the new Z in Z Proto form soon, dear readers. I can't wait.