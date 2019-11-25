Buy a Nissan Leaf, get free electric car charging at EVgo

Nissan

For those ready to kiss gas stations good bye, the Nissan Leaf is one of a handful of actually affordable electric cars with a respectable range rating. Perhaps the automaker has caught the holiday spirit or something because it's prepared to hand out a generous perk with the purchase of one these days.

Nissan said Monday it has partnered with electric car charging station firm EVgo to provide new Leaf owners with $250 in free charging. The fancy marketing name for this program is "Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo," but we'll just refer to it as complimentary charging.

There truly aren't any strings attached to this deal, either. The only catch is that the program is good only for those who purchased a Leaf after Nov. 1. If you bought your Leaf in October, you're out of luck.

EVgo operates the largest network of fast-charging stations in the US. That accolade is thanks to "roaming" charging stations, or stations that EVgo will allow members to use as if they're part of the company's network. Still, there are 750 of them across the US, with 30,000 plugs available for EV drivers. Of those plugs, 7,500 are DC fast chargers, which are always the plugs to get if your EV accepts them.

The Leaf does have one small caveat: not all of the fast chargers likely feature the car's Chademo connector style. The vast majority of automakers use the CCS standard, which leaves Nissan and Chademo as a bit of an oddball.

If this news is enough to get you to a Nissan dealer to pull the trigger on a shiny new Leaf, the automaker offers two flavors. The base Leaf comes with 150 miles of range, while a Leaf Plus, boasting a bigger battery, offers up to 226 miles of range.