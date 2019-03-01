Longer-range Nissan Leaf Plus starts at $37,445

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

If you want the extra 75 miles of range that the Nissan Leaf Plus offers over its standard sibling, you'll have to pay for it.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus starts at $37,445, including $895 for destination. That doesn't account for any tax rebates or any other incentives offered by state or local governments, which will vary from location to location. Standard kit on the Leaf includes automatic headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a quick-charge port and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's $6,560 more than the base trim on the regular Leaf.

Step up to the SV Plus trim, and you get HD radio capability, fog lights, NissanConnect EV telematics, adaptive cruise control. You also get a greater choice of options, which include LED headlights, a power driver's seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. This trim will set you back $39,405 including destination, again costing about $6,000 more than the lower-range SV trim.

At the top of the lineup is the SL Plus. This adds a suite of standard safety systems including automatic high beams, autobrake, lane-keep assist and the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous lane-holding system. It also adds all the optional kit mentioned in the last paragraph, plus heated side mirrors, leather-appointed seats, rear climate-control vents, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, a surround-view camera system and blind spot monitoring. It's also $43,445, again representing a roughly $6,000 premium over the low-range SV trim.

The Leaf Plus looks a little different than the regular Leaf, adding a few blue highlights on the front end and, obviously, Leaf Plus badging. Not only does the Leaf Plus offer more range, it also offers a higher-output electric motor, which puts out 214 horsepower versus the lower-range variant's 147 hp.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus hits dealers this month.