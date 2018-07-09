The Nissan GT-R50 concept, created with the help of Italian styling house Italdesign, rocked our worlds as one of the coolest Nissan concepts to debut in a while. But what makes this car even crazier is the notion that it very well could enter production.
Nissan announced Monday that the GT-R50 will make its real-world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week. Goodwood will act as a bellwether for Nissan -- if there's enough demand, Nissan says a production version of the GT-R50 "may be created." So you're telling me there's a chance...
If the concept heads to production, Nissan estimates that it and Italdesign will build just 50 examples, each of which will start at around 900,000 euros (about $1.05 million). That's only 10 times the cost of a base GT-R. Only.
But even driving an entire fleet of GT-Rs down the street won't pull the sort of attention that a single GT-R50 would. Based on a standard GT-R, the GT-R50 rocks entirely new bodywork with a lower roofline, fatter fenders and "floating" taillights. The interior did away with its infotainment screen in favor of a racier instrument cluster and an Alcantara-wrapped dashboard.
While it might still use the GT-R Nismo's twin-turbocharged V6, it turned the power up -- way up. Thanks to turbochargers borrowed from the GT-R GT3 race car and beefier driveline components, the GT-R50 concept puts out a delightful 710 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. If you're anywhere near Goodwood this week, it'd behoove you to make the trek to see this concept in person.
Discuss: Nissan GT-R Italdesign concept could become a real, fabulous thing
