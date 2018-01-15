The Nissan Xmotion concept is a funky, blocky concept SUV

Photos
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-4
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-2
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-1
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-8
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-3
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-10
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-6
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-16
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-11
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-13
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-14
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-19
  • Nissan Xmotion Concept
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-27
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-28
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-26
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-24
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-29
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-17
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-21
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-15
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-5
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-9
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-7
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-18
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-20
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-12
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-30
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-23
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-25
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-22
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-31
  • nissan-xmotion-concept-32
The Nissan Xmotion concept, which is pronounced "cross motion," is intended to preview the next generation of Nissan's crossover lineup.     

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The Nissan Xmotion concept made its world debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
It's a handsome arrangement, with some bulky lines around the fenders giving it some visual strength.     

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
From the side and rear angles, I see a lot of Volvo XC40 inspiration -- and that's a good thing.    

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Its headlights are similar to those in other new Nissan concepts.   

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Just wait until you see the inside, though.

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Like many good concepts, the Xmotion sports suicide doors.

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
The seats look like something out of a movie, with a floating shoulder section that incorporates a headrest and some wild hexagonal shapes on the back. 

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Perhaps the most impressive part of the interior is the single screen that spans the width of the dashboard.   

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Instead of relying on a distracting controller, you can manipulate the screen using both voice and gesture commands.    

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
There are six individual seats across three rows, split down the middle by a pronounced wooden center console made using traditional Japanese joinery.

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The Nissan Xmotion concept is a funky, blocky concept SUV

2019 Ford Ranger: Ford returns to m...
53

