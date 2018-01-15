The Nissan Xmotion concept is a funky, blocky concept SUV

The Nissan Xmotion concept, which is pronounced "cross motion," is intended to preview the next generation of Nissan's crossover lineup.
The Nissan Xmotion concept made its world debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
It's a handsome arrangement, with some bulky lines around the fenders giving it some visual strength.
From the side and rear angles, I see a lot of Volvo XC40 inspiration -- and that's a good thing.
Its headlights are similar to those in other new Nissan concepts.
Just wait until you see the inside, though.
Like many good concepts, the Xmotion sports suicide doors.
The seats look like something out of a movie, with a floating shoulder section that incorporates a headrest and some wild hexagonal shapes on the back.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the interior is the single screen that spans the width of the dashboard.
Instead of relying on a distracting controller, you can manipulate the screen using both voice and gesture commands.
There are six individual seats across three rows, split down the middle by a pronounced wooden center console made using traditional Japanese joinery.