2020 Nissan Patrol debuts, likely foreshadows new Armada

Take a good look at the 2020 Nissan Patrol that debuted for the Middle East market on Tuesday -- because this is likely almost identical to what we'll see from an updated Nissan Armada in the near future.

The 2020 Patrol dons some sharp new looks that bring the SUV much closer in line with recent Nissan design. The latest V-Motion grille is prominently displayed and the headlights gain more angular LED accent lights. In fact, they look awfully similar to the headlights set to feature on the 2020 Nissan Titan, which is set for a Sept. 26 debut.

The iconic off-roader's changes are less drastic at the rear, though the back end's nip-tuck certainly does the SUV some favors. The bulbous rear bumper is gone in favor of a sharper piece. Boomerang-style taillights also freshen up the Patrol and they run directly into a new chrome nameplate badge. The overall shape is far more cohesive, and dare I say, intimidating than before. And before we move on, here's a fun fact: The 2020 Patrol is the first Nissan to ever include sequential turn signals.

The interior continues to suit this macho utility vehicle with dual screens front and center in the cockpit. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now onboard, too. Owners will have the chance to plop into diamond-quilted leather seats and Nissan was keen to point out the steering wheel now boasts a hand-stitched construction for an extra premium touch. Heating and cooling elements are optional for the front seats, as is power lumbar support.

Diving into the safety technology, active safety tech plays a greater role in the Patrol. The latest model will include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision alert as standard. In the US, look for these technologies to bundle in Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite.

One familiar powertrain to Americans returns for the Middle Eastern Patrol: the 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. There's also a 4.0-liter V6 available that makes 275 hp and 290 lb-ft. It's highly unlikely us Yanks will see the smaller engine.

Nissan declined to comment on the Patrol and how it relates to the Armada's future, but considering their close relation, an announcement shouldn't be terribly far behind. The new Patrol will go on sale this month in the Middle East.