2020 Nissan Titan to bow at Texas State Fair with redesigned looks

Nissan

After confirming we'd see a refreshed Nissan Titan in the near future, Nissan is nearly ready to take the wraps off of the redesigned pickup truck. Thursday brought the first teaser image of the 2020 Titan and we learned it will debut at the Texas State Fair.

The state fair has become a hot spot for pickup truck makers to show off their latest utility vehicles. Texas is, after all, one of the country's largest markets for pickups. The Japanese automaker didn't provide many details on the refreshed pickup, but the teaser image gives away a sleeker front fascia with sharper LED accent lights in the headlights. They replace the single-element LEDs found in the current truck.

Other styling elements remain hidden in the teaser's shadows, but the grille looks fairly familiar overall with the same weaved pattern and two single lines crossing behind the Nissan badge. The automaker said to look for more style changes on the off-road-mannered Pro-4X model. Lava red accents will feature throughout, including on the Nissan badge. We can see teases of the color in the photo provided, and it looks like Nissan lettering within the badge will include the color.

Earlier this year, Nissan shared it that will not keep the 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel V8 as part of the lineup, however. Don't expect the powerplant to make a return with this refreshed pickup. Production of the Titan with the turbodiesel engine will go on until Dec. 2019, and after that, Nissan's pickup will only feature a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine, barring any new powertrain announcement at the Texas State Fair. The gasser makes 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque.

Titan sales have been on the decline this year compared to last, but perhaps the refresh will provide a shot in the arm. We'll know soon enough after the truck debuts on Sept. 26. The first refreshed Titans should hit dealer lots in early 2020.