Nissan puts the kibosh on 370Z convertible for 2020

When Nissan released pricing for the 2020 370Z, including the new 50th Anniversary Edition package, it only mentioned coupes, and pricing for the Roadster (convertible) variant was notably absent. Now, we know why: It's dead. For now, at least.

The Nissan 370Z Roadster will not live to see the 2020 model year, MotorAuthority reports, citing confirmation from a Nissan spokesperson. If you want a 2020 370Z, it's a coupe or it's nothing.

But that doesn't mean the 370Z will never have a drop-top option available again in the future. A Nissan spokesperson told MotorAuthority that it will, emphasis mine, "not offer the Roadster variant for the current-generation Z beginning with the model year 2020." Thus, whenever Nissan decides to introduce another generation of its storied sports car, the Roadster has a chance to resume its place this mortal coil once more.

That's the $64,000 question. As MotorAuthority points out, nobody's quite sure what's going to happen with the Z in the future. Some reports have claimed that it's on the way out, but interviews with Nissan execs have found the car being referred to as a vital part of Nissan's brand, so it's really anybody's guess until Nissan decides to shine some light on the situation.

For now, though, we're left with the version of the 370Z that has been in production for an entire decade. The big news for the 2020 model year is the new 50th Anniversary Package, which adds a couple aesthetic bits inside and out. The 2020 Nissan 370Z lineup starts at $30,985 including destination for a base manual model, topping out at $48,085 for a Nismo variant with an automatic transmission.