2020 Nissan 370Z remains a value, also remains old

Enlarge Image Steven Pham/Roadshow

With the exception of a new options package celebrating the Z's 50th anniversary, the 2020 Nissan 370Z is almost entirely unchanged for this new model year. You'll be excited to hear, then, that the 2020 model isn't much more expensive than the 2019 was.

Nissan on Tuesday unveiled pricing for the 2020 Nissan 370Z. A base 370Z coupe with a six-speed manual transmission will set you back $30,985, including $895 for destination, which is a mere $110 more than the 2019 model. In fact, the entire 370Z lineup that's been unveiled thus far is just $110 more than it was last year -- while the prices themselves only rose $100, the destination charge crept up, as well, from $885 to $895.

Under the hood is the same engine as usual -- a 3.7-liter V6 putting out 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is also available on the base trim, but it bumps the price up to $32,385. Six-speed manuals are EPA-estimated to achieve 17 miles per gallon city and 26 mpg highway, while the seven-speed automatic boosts the city figure to 19 while maintaining 26 on the highway.

Next up is the Sport trim, which costs $34,715 with a manual and $35,965 with an automatic, which is a new addition to ensure as many buyers as possible can opt for the $2,600 50th Anniversary Edition package. It includes a stripe in one of two colors, in addition to 19-inch Rays wheels, a rear spoiler and unique badges. The interior gets an Alcantara suede steering wheel, special stitching on the seats, embossed logos on the seatbacks and a few other small touches. An eight-speaker Bose audio system is also on offer.

The Sport Touring trim lives above that, adding a 7-inch display, satellite radio and navigation. The price rises to $40,385 with an automatic -- there is no manual variant this year. At the tippy-top of the pile is the Nismo, which increases output to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque, in addition to aerodynamic, styling and chassis improvements. That one will set you back $46,685 with the six-speed manual, or $48,085 with the slushbox.