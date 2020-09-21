Nikola founder and executive chairman of the hydrogen-electric truck startup, Trevor Milton, announced he stepped down from his position effective immediately on Monday.
Milton's departure comes nearly two weeks after a bombshell report from financial analysis firm (and Nikola short seller) Hindenburg accused the startup of being an "intricate fraud."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Discuss: Nikola founder Trevor Milton steps down as chairman
