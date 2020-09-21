Nissan Z reveal Nissan Z Proto Tesla Battery Day 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Nikola founder Trevor Milton steps down as chairman

The billionaire founder of the hydrogen-electric truck startup departs voluntarily following the bombshell allegations included in the Hindenburg report.

Nikola founder Trevor Milton

Milton is out.

 Nikola

Nikola founder and executive chairman of the hydrogen-electric truck startup, Trevor Milton, announced he stepped down from his position effective immediately on Monday.

Milton's departure comes nearly two weeks after a bombshell report from financial analysis firm (and Nikola short seller) Hindenburg accused the startup of being an "intricate fraud."

This story is breaking and will be updated.