Next-generation Audi RS6 Avant teased ahead of September debut

Audi treats Americans to a rather wide variety of RS models, but there's piece of forbidden fruit we've yet to taste. That's the Audi RS6 Avant.

While we don't have confirmation the hot wagon will be heading our way, Audi is nearly ready to reveal it and teased the model on its German Facebook page this past Friday. According to the post, the brand plans to debut the wagon at its Audi City Berlin showroom locally this September. To be clear, Audi didn't explicitly say this teaser shows the RS6 Avant, but there's no denying the rear end and long roof on display here.

Although cloaked in darkness and a sheet, Audi's latest corporate taillight peeks through with a signature LED design. Compared to the current-generation RS6, the design should be rather evolutionary overall, but who are we kidding? It's going to look gorgeous because it's a sleek wagon.

If the new RS6 Avant follows suit with the current car, it'll pack a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with around 650 horsepower. Should Audi Sport feel frisky, an electric motor part of a mild-hybrid system could push that figure even higher.

Will Audi finally bring it to North America? All signs have pointed to that being the case. Audi previously told Motor Authority in February that the company is actively looking at bringing the RS6 Avant and standard A6 Avant to these shores with the next-generation models. The company has also previously encouraged fans to continue speaking out in favor of bringing the model to North America. Say it loud, say it proud: we want the RS6 Avant, Audi.