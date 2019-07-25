2019 Audi RS5 Sportback is sharp but not shouty

By make and model
As it turns out, there's such a thing as a car that's too good.
Most of the quality cars out there, at any price, still carry a few notable flaws that remind you humans are still in charge of building these things.
Rarely does a car come along that makes you wonder if the entire development team was replaced with impossibly scrutinous robots.
The 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback is one such car, and its valedictorian antics are almost frustrating in their pitch-perfect execution.
It might sound counterintuitive to be aggravated by a car being too good, but that's how I felt after a week with the RS5 Sportback.
Flaws add character.
Whether it's getting a little loosey-goosey in the curves or being so loud it can wake the neighborhood, it's those minutiae that prevent a car from feeling like it was built by unfeeling automatons.
The RS5 is the closest I've ever come to a car built for robots, by robots.
Nevertheless, it's hard to recommend anything else.
