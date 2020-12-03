New Ford F-150 Raptor makes a surprise showing physically and digitally

F-150 Gen 14 Forum

Well, hello there next-generation Ford F-150 Raptor. The new high-performance pickup surfaced online in two forms to give us quick looks at how it's taking shape. One shows the Raptor's front end from a computer rendering, and the other shows off the truck's body-in-white from the side.

The pictures come via the F-150Gen14 forum and it seems obvious this is the next F-150 Raptor. The truck carries the same angular LED light signature in the headlight design as the standard truck. It looks like a specific Raptor-spec grille will sit front and center with the big "Ford" name spelled out, not unlike the current iteration.

F-150 Gen 14 Forum

Checking out the body-in-white photo shows the pickup's hood also looks a lot like the current model. It even has the space carved out for the hood scoop on top.

While some rumors pointed to the F-150 Raptor's debut happening by the end of this year, that window is closing quickly. More likely, we'll see it early next year after the latest 2021 F-150 begins shipping out to dealers en masse. While we don't have any solid intel on the truck yet, one rumor suggests Ford will introduce a limited-run Raptor with V8 power to take the fight directly to the Ram TRX. Hopefully, that turns out to be the case.