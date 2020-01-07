Dodge could build current Challenger alongside new model

Enlarge Image Dodge

The Dodge Challenger is, to be blunt, hardly a spring chicken. The current car dates back to 2008, though to some surprise, it continues to sell incredibly well. It handily outsold the Chevrolet Camaro last year.

Noting that, there might be merit to this latest rumor. Mopar Insiders reported Sunday that sources within Fiat Chrysler say that the automaker is taking a good look at building the current Dodge Challenger alongside the next-generation model. FCA has a good track record of carrying out these strategies, too.

Previous-generation Ram 1500 production is still alive, called the Ram 1500 Classic these days, and the automaker built the last-generation Jeep Wrangler aside the latest rugged SUV for a period of time as well. Keeping the current Challenger around as a budget-friendly muscle car could be a smart move. Dodge declined to comment for this story.

It's not entirely clear when we'll see a new Challenger and its four-door Charger cousin debut. FCA's plans have consistently pushed new models into the future, perhaps thanks to the strong sales success both cars continue to enjoy. Whether the beloved muscle cars move to a new platform is still up in the air as well. Rumors have pegged the cars to shift to the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform to ride on the Giulia's bones, and some information has even spoken of a shift to a Maserati architecture.

The most recent hints from the automaker suggested the two will stick to their LX platform, still rooted in the Daimler-Chrysler era. But hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, as they say. Clearly, buyers dig the Challenger and Charger's no-frills approach to performance.