Nearly 411,000 Kias recalled for airbag issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday announced Kia is recalling nearly 411,000 vehicles for a potentially gnarly defect. A damaged airbag circuit board could prevent the safety restraints from deploying in a crash, which is not good.

If you own a Sedona minivan, a Soul hatchback or a Soul EV from the 2017 to 2019 model years, a 2017 to 2018 Forte small car or a 2017 Forte Koup (yep, that's how it's spelled), keep an eye out for a recall notice from the manufacturer. The Kia Soul and Forte models make up the overwhelming majority of vehicles affected by this action.

If your car is part of the recall, Kia will update the appropriate software or replace the airbag control unit to prevent any deployment-related issues. Either way, the remedy will be free of charge. According to Kia, it's had 13 customer complaints about this problem and 947 warranty claims, but there appear to have been zero crashes, fires, injuries or fatalities associated with this issue.

NHTSA's campaign number for this recall is 22V031000. For more information, visit the government agency's website or call its hotline at 888-327-4236. You can also reach out to Kia directly by giving it a ring at 800-333-4542. For reference, the automaker's recall number for this action is SC226.