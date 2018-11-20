Mini John Cooper Works GP races toward production

Mini

Hot-hatch fans, there's another model for you to lust after. Mini confirmed in a release today that the John Cooper Works GP, first shown as a concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, will launch as a production model in 2020.

Mini did not release any more specifics about the JCW GP today, but it's fair to expect it'll match up closely to the details laid out for the concept. Though Mini did not specify how much power the concept hatch made, we can safely expect a boost over the 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque from the 2.0-liter turbo engine in today's Mini John Cooper Works.

Otherwise, the JCW GP concept went for an extreme, stripped-down look. Inside, Mini pulled out the back seat, door panels and headliner to save weight, while adding lightweight fabric straps to act as door pulls. It's not clear whether the road-going model would go quite that extreme in its diet. On the outside, the concept wore new carbon-fiber add-ons all around, with a big rear wing, enlarged brakes behind 19-inch wheels and lots of red trim pieces all over.

The JCW GP follows up on two earlier, limited-run models; the 2006 John Cooper Works GP Kit and the 2012 John Cooper Works GP boasted improved performance, but only 2,000 units of each were sold.

Stay tuned for specifics on performance and pricing of the new Mini John Cooper Works GP. Until then, you can get a taste of what the car might look like by checking out our gallery of the concept.