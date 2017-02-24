Mercedes still unsure about X-Class pickup in the US

When Mercedes-Benz first introduced the X-Class pickup truck concept, it wasn't clear if the German automaker would bring its midsize pickup to the US. Now, four months later, it's not any clearer.

Mercedes is still figuring out whether or not it's a good idea to bring the X-Class to the US, Reuters reports. Americans still love full-size pickups, but growth in the midsize market has Mercedes seriously considering the idea.

"We are watching developments very closely, and we will take a decision at the appropriate time," said Volker Mornhinweg, head of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division, at a press conference in Stuttgart, Germany.

If Mercedes were to bring the X-Class to the US, Mornhinweg believes the truck's main plant in Argentina won't be able to meet demand, so a US facility would be considered. It also bears mentioning that, with the auto industry under threat of a large border tax, building a midsize pickup in the US might be the only way to maintain profitability.

The US full-size pickup truck market is insane. Ford sold nearly 60,000 examples of the F-150 last month. Midsize pickups such as the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma see monthly sales between 5,000 and 15,000 units. Nevertheless, that's a niche that Mercedes-Benz could fill with the X-Class.

Debuting last October, the X-Class concept arrived in two different forms. The Stylish Explorer focused on the truck as a lifestyle complement, with creature comfort to the fore. The Powerful Adventurer concept placed its focus on utility, with greater capability and the looks to match. It will be sold primarily in Europe, Latin America, South Africa and Australia -- at least to start with.