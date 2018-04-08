Mercedes EQ S electric sedan coming in 2020, report claims

Mercedes-Benz will soon launch the first production car in its new EQ battery-electric sub-brand. As for what's to follow, expect something big -- literally.

Mercedes-Benz will introduce a full-size luxury sedan as part of its EQ sub-brand, Autocar reports, citing a conversation with Michael Kelz, manager of the automaker's large-car portfolio. It'll likely carry the name EQ S, with EQ denoting its EV status and S referring to its size relative to the rest of the lineup.

It will be separate from the standard S-Class, which is expected to begin a new generation in 2020, the same year that it's believed Mercedes will debut the EQ S. The two cars will reportedly be built on separate platforms, with the EQ S relying on an EV-specific chassis engineered to accommodate large batteries.

If you're not a fan of waiting, Mercedes-EQ has at least one debut up its sleeve before the EQ S breaks cover. It's believed that the EQ C crossover will be the first vehicle to officially join the Mercedes-EQ lineup, and it should debut by year's end. The automaker also has a concept EQ A hatchback that could make it to production, as well.

The company plans to launch a wide variety of electrified vehicles over the next five years. It's also slowly leaning into mild hybrids, which offer brief hits of electricity for extended stop-start systems and small boosts of power to help offset turbo lag. This system made an appearance on the new Mercedes-AMG CLS53, with its EQ Boost system offering an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque above what its 3.0-liter I6 can put out.