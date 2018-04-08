Mercedes EQ S electric sedan coming in 2020, report claims

Mercedes-Benz will soon launch the first production car in its new EQ battery-electric sub-brand. As for what's to follow, expect something big -- literally.
Mercedes-Benz will introduce a full-size luxury sedan as part of its EQ sub-brand, Autocar reports, citing a conversation with Michael Kelz, manager of the automaker's large-car portfolio. It'll likely carry the name EQ S, with EQ denoting its EV status and S referring to its size relative to the rest of the lineup.
It will be separate from the standard S-Class, which is expected to begin a new generation in 2020, the same year that it's believed Mercedes will debut the EQ S. The two cars will reportedly be built on separate platforms, with the EQ S relying on an EV-specific chassis engineered to accommodate large batteries.
If you're not a fan of waiting, Mercedes-EQ has at least one debut up its sleeve before the EQ S breaks cover. It's believed that the EQ C crossover will be the first vehicle to officially join the Mercedes-EQ lineup, and it should debut by year's end. The automaker also has a concept EQ A hatchback that could make it to production, as well.
The company plans to launch a wide variety of electrified vehicles over the next five years. It's also slowly leaning into mild hybrids, which offer brief hits of electricity for extended stop-start systems and small boosts of power to help offset turbo lag. This system made an appearance on the new Mercedes-AMG CLS53, with its EQ Boost system offering an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque above what its 3.0-liter I6 can put out.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.