Production-ready Mercedes-Benz GLB to debut in Utah next week

Mercedes-Benz

After making a conceptual debut at the Shanghai Motor Show in April, Mercedes-Benz's new compact GLB is poised for a production-ready premiere in Utah next week.

The GLB is a compact SUV with proportions and dimensions similar to Volkswagen's new Tiguan. Like the Tiggy, the GLB will be able to seat up to seven passengers with an optional third row that folds flat into a spacious cargo area when not in use. Inside, we're expecting a toned-down version of the GLB Concept's cabin with Benz's new-gen MBUX infotainment.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Meanwhile, the engine room will be occupied by the same 2.0-liter M260 turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that powers the new A220 sedan. For the GLB, expect 224 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque with standard 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The June 10 world premiere in Utah is a bit earlier than our initial expectation of a Frankfurt debut, but I've already got my bag packed to attend the debut so keep your eyes peeled for live photos, videos and details next week. Until then, enjoy a short teaser video released on the automaker's Facebook page.