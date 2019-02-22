Mercedes-Benz will introduce new models in Geneva while killing off others

The Geneva Motor Show tends to be one of the biggest spectacles of the year for European automakers, and Mercedes-Benz's stand will be all about the future, while bidding farewell to the past.

Mercedes-Benz has laid out what to expect from its Geneva Motor Show presence, and it's thick with new reveals. In terms of production cars, Mercedes-Benz will debut the new CLA Shooting Brake and a refreshed GLC-Class. The former will likely adopt all the new tech and aesthetics seen on the 2020 CLA-Class reveal from CES, but with a wagon-like rear that'll add some versatility. As for the GLC-Class, well, we're not quite sure what to expect, aside from aesthetic that will likely mirror the 2020 GLE-Class.

There's also a new concept on the way. The Concept EQV will preview a new electric van that will eventually live alongside diesel and gas variants. The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz's V-Class lineup debuted in late January with a new transmission, new safety tech and a new diesel engine that probably won't ever make it Stateside. The battery-electric EQV is said to be "near-series," which means it shouldn't take too long to make it to actual production.

It keeps going. Mercedes-Benz has two other show cars to introduce, as well. It'll roll out a Formula E car that previews the automaker's future Formula E efforts, which will kick off during the 2019-2020 season. It'll also unveil the Smart Forease+ concept, which will likely build upon the Forease concept from Paris, although we're not too sure on the specifics of that one just yet.

Geneva will also mark the swan song for AMG's use of the 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The automaker will unveil the Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition, marking the end of the engine's run in Mercedes' flagship sedan. It will live on outside the Mercedes-AMG lineup, though, likely as an option in the larger Maybach lineup. We'll also bid farewell to the SLC-Class roadster with the SLC Final Edition, which the automaker already unveiled ahead of the show.

Roadshow will have a heavy presence at the Geneva Motor Show, which kicks off with its press days on Tuesday, Mar. 5. Keep your eyes peeled for more coverage of Mercedes-Benz's new cars, in addition to the dozens of other reveals that automakers have planned.