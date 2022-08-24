Mercedes-Benz EQG Will Pick Up EQXX's Next-Gen Battery Tech, Report Says

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX carries some impressive battery tech that has helped this slippery sedan reach some impressive range figures. We've known for some time that these innovations would eventually make their way to Mercedes' production vehicles, and now, we may have a better idea of the starting point.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG will be the first production Mercedes-EQ vehicle to utilize the EQXX's battery tech, Autocar reports, citing insiders familiar with the automaker's plans. Representatives for Mercedes-Benz did not immediately return a request for comment, but OEMs generally decline to discuss speculation on future products.

The EQG is, basically, an electric version of the modern G-Class SUV. It still utilizes ladder-frame construction, although its underpinnings are reportedly beefed up to handle the extra heft from the battery. Mercedes has not announced when the EQG will make the transition from concept to production, but based on what the automaker has said in recent interviews, something could be coming down the pipeline as early as 2024 or 2025. Some of the EQXX's innovations are also apparently destined for a new compact-car platform, according to an interview with CTO Markus Schäfer earlier this year.

The EQXX uses a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, but thanks in part to revised anode chemistry, Mercedes squeezed some prodigious mileage from the car, mostly recently traveling a whopping 747 miles on a single charge. Instead of using heavy, energy-sapping liquid cooling, the battery actually relies on a whole lot of air cooling. When it comes to a vehicle that will undoubtedly tip the scales on the higher side, like the EQG, minimizing unnecessary weight and reducing inefficiencies will be the best way to produce a car with a competitive range figure.