Mercedes Vision EQXX battery, aero tech destined for new compact in 2024 or 2025

Concept cars often offer a glimpse of what a buyer might expect to see on dealership lots in the near future. The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX goes a little beyond that -- it's more of a research and development project taken to the extreme. So, in addition to aesthetics, there's a fair bit more we can expect from the EQXX to translate to production vehicles, and it shouldn't take very long to arrive.

On a conference call following the debut of the Mercedes Vision EQXX, Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer said that the company intends to begin series production of EVs containing the EQXX's battery tech some time in 2024 or 2025. These advancements will land first on a new compact-car platform that could use some of the active aerodynamics found in the concept, as well.

Schäfer didn't give away too many details -- we're still years out from this all becoming reality, after all, and plenty of things are subject to change between now and then -- but it all sounds pretty promising. Especially the battery technology, which when combined with the EQXX's slippery design offers a manufacturer-estimated range of 621 miles, far in excess of anything on the market as of this writing.

The EQXX's battery is mighty impressive. To reduce reliance on range-sapping ancillary systems, the EQXX's underbody channels air to help shed waste heat. The battery pack itself features a new anode composition that improves its energy density, in addition to an arrangement that prioritizes lower weight and opening more room for the cells themselves. The hardware required to run everything is placed elsewhere in the vehicle to help make this happen. How much of this will translate to a production vehicle remains to be seen, but Schäfer did at least confirm that the battery chemistry is part of this.

Active aerodynamics are part of the reason why the EQXX's design is able to stretch the battery to such a range. On a smaller scale, a number of powered shutters can stay closed to keep air moving in the most efficient direction, only opening to provide cooling to the parts of the car when needed. Systems like these, usually contained in the grille or front bumper, are already on vehicles being sold to customers. The active rear diffuser, deploying at high speeds to channel the air effectively, is a different story. Something like this would either need to pass current crash-standard muster, which could prove tricky, or the laws would need to change to accommodate engineering solutions for more efficient electric vehicles.

Again, it's unclear just how much we'll see in 2024 or 2025. But, if Schäfer's words are any indication, the concept car you see here will be a guiding light for the near future beyond just design language.