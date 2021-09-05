/>
Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG previews a production electric G-Class

The Concept EQG has four electric motors and serious off-road capability.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG is a near-production preview of an electric G-Class.

Mercedes-Benz

It retains the G's ladder frame but gains four electric motors, one at each wheel.

Mercedes-Benz

It's instantly recognizable as a G-Class, but design elements like the illuminated black panel grille and 22-inch monoblock wheels set it apart from the gas-powered version.

Mercedes-Benz

Squircles are a big motif with the EQG, and the box on the rear isn't a spare tire carrier but a lockbox for charging cables.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes says the EQG will be even more capable off-road than the regular G-wagen.

Mercedes-Benz

The production EQG should go on sale within the next couple years.

