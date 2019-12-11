2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 and AMG GLA35 are small but mighty

The 2020 Mercedes GLA is a subtle update of Benz' affordable cute ute.
The car benefits from the introduction of Mercedes' excellent MBUX infotainment system.
It also is available with tons of serious safety tech with its Driver Assistance Package.
The base GLA250 is front-wheel drive but there is also a 4Matic version planned.
The GLA has grown in almost every dimension, save length.
This has given occupants more headroom up front and more legroom in the back.
The GLA is Mercedes' most affordable SUV, though we use the "SUV" label lightly.
In addition to the GLA250, Mercedes will offer an AMG GLA35 version.
Both models will go on sale sometime in 2020.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.