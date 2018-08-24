Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

2018 seems to be the year of the electric classic concept in Monterey and frankly, that's all right by us. The latest to throw its hat in that particular ring is Mercedes-Benz with its gorgeous EQ Silver Arrow.

If Silver Arrow rings a bell, that's what Mercedes used to call its race cars from 1934 to 1939, as well as in 1954 and 1955. EQ is what Mercedes calls its electric vehicles and in this particular example, we think the marriage of the two monikers is totally apt.

The EQ Silver Arrow is a tribute to the 1937 W125 Rekordwagen that, with Rudi Caracciola behind the wheel, set a speed record of 268 miles per hour on a public road that wouldn't be beaten until 2017. Where the original had a 725 horsepower V12 engine, the EQ is powered by an electric motor and advanced battery combination that is good for 738 horsepower and a top speed in excess of 250 mph.

While the exterior of the EQ Silver Arrow is all swoopy and futuristic in its Alubeam silver paint, the interior makes use of a variety of rich, traditional materials such as leather, brushed aluminum and solid walnut and features a curved, panoramic screen that serves as an instrument display.

Like the W125 Rekordwagen, the EQ Silver Arrow is meant to seat only one, and at less than 36 inches off the ground and just over 17 feet long, that single occupant will have quite a view from the central driving position. Because this is a concept we're talking about, another notable feature is the sheer size of the wheels. The fronts are 24 inches in diameter, while the rears are 26 inches. Yes, you're reading that correctly.

The EQ Silver Arrow represents an interesting take on the future by a company that always seems to have one eye firmly fixed on its long and celebrated past. To our eyes, this vehicle teases a more elegant and exciting future than that which is promised by the AMG Project One, and we hope it's a road that Mercedes-Benz explores more fully.

Also, we very much want to see the EQ Silver Arrow duke it out at Laguna Seca with the Infiniti Prototype 10, just saying.