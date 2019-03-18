Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe sneaks in just below $100,000

Back in December, Mercedes-AMG released pricing information for the first GT 4-Door Coupe model to hit the US market, the V8-toting GT 63. Now, we know how much the less expensive I6 variant will cost, and as it turns out, it's a fair bit less.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe will start at $99,995, factoring in $995 for destination and delivery, when it goes on sale this spring. That price is $37,500 lower than the next available trim, the GT 63, and it's a far cry from the $159,995 GT 63 S that lives atop the lineup. Both 63 variants are already on sale.

To be fair, there is a fairly large performance delta between the 53 and 63 models. The GT 53 sports a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 gas engine that puts out 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. That mates to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can provide an extra 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of twist in short bursts. It's still plenty quick, reaching 60 miles per hour in about 4.4 seconds, and it tops out at an electronically limited 174 mph.

By comparison, the GT 63 and GT 63 S wield a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. It puts out 577 hp and 590 lb-ft in GT 63 form, enough to drop the 0-to-60 time to 3.3 seconds, while the top speed raises to 193 mph. The GT 63 S turns that wick up to a positively mega 630 hp and 664 lb-ft, dropping the 60-mph sprint to 3.1 seconds. If performance isn't your end-all, be-all, then it might be wise to save a whole bunch of money by sticking with the GT 53.

Even though it's the "base" model, the GT 53 isn't exactly light on kit. Standard equipment includes adjustable suspension, a Burmester surround-sound audio system, navigation and one positively gorgeous interior modeled after the GT coupe. The only bummer is that it still uses Mercedes-Benz's old COMAND infotainment system, and not the new MBUX setup that's making appearances on other new models.