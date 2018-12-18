Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe starts at $136,500 with a V8

If the Mercedes-AMG GT excites you, but its two-door nature won't fit into your life, rejoice -- there's a new four-door variant on the way. And while it's expensive, it's actually a bit of a bargain compared to the current coupe.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe will start at $136,500 (before a $995 destination charge) when it goes on sale in early 2019. While the GT 63 trim is technically the base model, it's far from base. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will put out 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, routed to the ground through all four wheels and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

If that's not enough for you, perhaps the GT 63 S will satisfy you. Output rises to 630 hp and 664 lb-ft, the top speed rises to an electronically limited 195 mph and the price jumps considerably to $159,000 (again, before destination).

There's still one more variant to talk about, but its pricing information isn't yet available. The GT 53 will eventually slot beneath the V8 models, drawing 429 hp and 384 lb-ft from a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6, and its 48-volt mild hybrid system can add a bit more on top of that. But since that car doesn't go on sale until a few months after the V8 models, Mercedes-Benz will likely announce its pricing closer to that time.

While the current $24,100 gulf between the starting price of the AMG GT 4-door Coupe and the regular AMG GT seems vast, it will shrink after the GT 53's pricing is announced. And for what you get, the price isn't too bad. For example, the 577-hp four-door costs $136,500, but if you want that much power from the two-door, you have to spend $157,000 at the minimum for the GT R, and no two-door variant packs 630 horsepower. So, in that sense, the price is pretty solid, and from what we've experienced, that description also extends to its driving dynamics.