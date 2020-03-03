McLaren 765LT is the 755-hp proof that Woking's engineers have too much free time

Enlarge Image McLaren

There are certain letters or designations that, when applied, immediately lets you know that a car is going to be all about. With Porsche its GT and then a number, with Honda it's Type R, Nissan has the GT-R and McLaren has it too with LT.

LT stands for longtail, and it's a throwback to one of history's best cars, the McLaren G1 GTR, which had a substantial amount of bodywork whacked onto the rear end of it to improve its top-end performance at Le Mans.

Previous LT-model road cars include the 675LT, which was -- you guessed it -- a super limited-edition 675-metric-horsepower lightweight version of the 650S. It wasn't appreciably longer than a 650S, but that's not really the point. The good news is that the mad scientists from Woking are bringing us another LT -- this time called not-at-all-confusingly the 765LT.

The 765LT -- based on the 720S --was initially set to make its grand world debut in Geneva, but because we're now living out the real-life version of Stephen King's The Stand, that's not happening. Instead, McLaren has opted to debut the vehicle online at its gorgeous home office. Lemons, lemonade and all that.

So, what has McLaren done to the already too-fast-for-its-own-good 720S to make it worthy of the LT designation? Well, McLaren doesn't exactly have a reputation for being lazy, so kind of a lot, actually. To start, it's 176 pounds lighter than the 720 -- not a car with a reputation for being portly, mind you.

Next, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has been shall-we-say adjusted to produce 755 brake-horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. This, combined with its svelte curb weight of 2,709 lbs (dry and in its lightest configuration), gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 614 hp per ton.

Next, the gearing in the dual-clutch transmission has been changed to better match the way that the engine builds boost, offering a 15% improvement -- McLaren claims, anyway -- in throttle response.

The 720S' brilliant suspension gets tweaked for a more racetrack-friendly feel. Specifically, McLaren altered the springs and dampers, the front track width was increased, the front ride height was lowered, and the software that controls the brilliant hydraulic chassis control system was updated.

Given how nimble the standard 720S feels, the 765LT should probably come with a voucher for a free chiropractor visit to help realign your neck and spine after a track day. The levels of mechanical grip promise to be simply astounding, but of course, then there's the aerodynamics to consider.

For aero, McLaren left essentially no stone unturned in the quest for downforce. It altered the front bumper and splitter, but also the front floor. It changed the rear wing out for a larger LT-spec unit and even swapped the rear bumper, rear diffuser and side skirts for more aggressive pieces. All these body bits are made of carbon fiber, too -- because, duh.

Other highlights include a titanium exhaust system, ultra-lightweight wheels with titanium lug nuts, silly-big carbon-ceramic brakes with calipers purloined from the Senna and big carbon cooling ducts to help keep them cool under duress.

Finally, the McLaren 765LT doesn't come with a radio or air conditioning -- because mostly race car -- though the reasonable buyers out there will probably add at least the latter back in at no cost. If A/C is good enough for an LMP1 car, it's good enough for your track toy, broseph.

McLaren will only build -- you guessed it -- 765 of these bad boys, so if you've just sold an app or you're the child of a despot, and you want one, act quickly because they're probably going to go quick -- see what we did there? Pricing isn't yet available, but Macca promises it'll come soon though we suspect that it's going to be one of those "if you have to ask" situations.