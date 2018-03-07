Dear Mazda, stop teasing us with gorgeous wagons that we'll never get

It's not exactly a secret that most automotive journalists are wagon-obsessed maniacs who salivate like one of Pavlov's dogs whenever they see something low to the ground with five doors. We need some kind of support group, or at least we need Mazda to stop teasing us with things like their refreshed Mazda6 Tourer, it's just unfair.

Seriously, the Mazda Kodo design language looks good on basically any style of vehicle, but there's something about a long-roof car with those sweeping lines and creases that makes us all twitterpated. Unfortunately, because Americans don't buy wagons for the most part, we aren't getting it here.

Mechanically, the Mazda6 Tourer is pretty much the same as the sedan that we get on our shores, because why mess with what works? Oh, except that in Europe they get a diesel, you know, the one Mazda has been teasing us with for like half a decade? Oh and its available with a six-speed manual transmission.

The refreshed Mazda6 Tourer gets the same interior updates that its US cousin does, moving the car upmarket slightly and while the interior on the 6 was always decent, now it's a charming place to spend time.

Seriously Mazda, we love you but quit teasing us with these gorgeous wagons. If you come out with a Mazdaspeed version, we're going to be forced to become expats, and that's definitely not going to work for our significant others.