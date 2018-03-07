2019 Mazda6 Tourer

The Mazda6 Tourer gets a light refresh for the 2019 model year but still packs that gorgeous Kodo design.

Read More

We aren't getting the Mazda6 Tourer in the US, which is a shame.

Read More

Beauty and practicality rarely go hand in hand, but the Mazda6 Tourer is an instance where they do.

Read More

We'd love to see this around an inch lower to really help emphasize the sleekness of the Tourer's shape.

Read More

The Mazda6 has always been fun to drive, but the addition of turbos to the available engine options will likely add a lot of thrills.

Read More

The Mazda corporate grille is one of the best in the business.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

The rear works well in wagon form. The shape of the lights adds drama without making it busy.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Roof rails aren't great for gas mileage, but they're one of the best things on a wagon.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

The updated Mazda6 interior works wonders to make it feel like a more premium place to be.

Read More

Read More

Autos are available but six-speed manuals are standard. Thumbs up from us, Mazda.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More
2019 Mazda6 Tourer is playing with our wagon-loving hearts

