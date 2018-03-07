2019 Mazda6 Tourer is playing with our wagon-loving hearts

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mazda6 Tourer gets a light refresh for the 2019 model year but still packs that gorgeous Kodo design.
We aren't getting the Mazda6 Tourer in the US, which is a shame.
Beauty and practicality rarely go hand in hand, but the Mazda6 Tourer is an instance where they do.
We'd love to see this around an inch lower to really help emphasize the sleekness of the Tourer's shape.
The Mazda6 has always been fun to drive, but the addition of turbos to the available engine options will likely add a lot of thrills.
The Mazda corporate grille is one of the best in the business.
The rear works well in wagon form. The shape of the lights adds drama without making it busy.
Roof rails aren't great for gas mileage, but they're one of the best things on a wagon.
The updated Mazda6 interior works wonders to make it feel like a more premium place to be.
Autos are available but six-speed manuals are standard. Thumbs up from us, Mazda.