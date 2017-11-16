Mazda6 heads to LA Auto Show with subtle refresh

More tech and fancier trim is the name of the game.

Sedans

Mazda isn't ready to roll out a complete redesign of its flagship sedan, the Mazda6, but it'll arrive at the Los Angeles Auto Show with a solid, if subtle set of updates.

Ahead of the car's official debut on November 29, Mazda threw out a couple pictures to help build anticipation. The styling isn't much different from what I see of the front end -- the chrome trim coming off the grille now goes under the headlight, rather than blending into it on the top.

mazda6-refresh-1Enlarge Image

The Mazda6 is already an attractive midsize sedan, and thankfully, the changes keep it that way.

 Mazda

The interior gets some new touches, as well, including Japanese sen wood trim and other fancier offerings, in order to give the Mazda6 a bit more class. From what I can tell from Mazda's picture of the interior, the redesign focuses less on rearranging things and more on sprucing up the joint.

The real meat and potatoes of the refresh is in the tech. The Mazda6's current 2.5-liter I4 will receive cylinder deactivation to boost fuel economy, and the car will also receive an optional turbocharged I4, borrowed from the CX-9. The adaptive cruise control will now be capable of bringing the car to a stop in traffic and starting again when traffic clears. The Mazda6 also picks up a surround-view camera system.

In case that's not enough to drag you to Mazda's stand, the automaker will also show off the Vision Coupe concept that it introduced in Tokyo in October. It's a sharp concept, and it helps set the stage for what the next generation of Mazda vehicles will look like.

mazda6-refresh-2Enlarge Image

Hopefully, Mazda will get around to updating its infotainment system with a few more connected features to catch up to its competitors.

 Mazda
CNET First Take
$21,945

LA Auto Show 2017

Roadshow brings you the latest news from the 2017 LA Auto Show.

All LA Auto Show 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: 2018 Infiniti QX80 SUV is a deluxe Dubai debut
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF