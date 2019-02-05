You might think that Mazda's SUV lineup is pretty comprehensive, covering just about every segment possible, but a new teaser proves there's always room for one more.
Mazda put out a teaser on Tuesday for a new SUV that will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Mazda didn't give it a name, but it did say that it would have the latest engines Mazda has on offer, including the compression-ignition Skyactiv-X engine.
The teaser offers a very dark look at this new SUV. The roofline appears to taper off more like a coupe, and the lights are mounted high, leaving little room for rear glass. That leads us to believe that this could be the Mazda CX-4, which debuted in Beijing in 2016 and is only sold in China at the moment. It's basically a coupe-like variant of the CX-5. Think of it as Mazda's take on a BMW X4.
Mazda also has some other debuts in store for Geneva, although it's nothing new to the US. It'll show off the MX-5 30th Anniversary edition, which will debut this week at the Chicago Auto Show. Press days for the Geneva Motor Show kick off on Mar. 5.
Discuss: Mazda's new SUV for Geneva might be the CX-4
