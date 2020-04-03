Mazda's 100th anniversary bears tasteful special edition models

Mazda

Mazda turns 100 years old this year, and although we're still waiting on a proper successor to the RX-7 and RX-8, the Japanese automaker does have something for fans.

This year, the automaker will grace the world with a 100th Anniversary edition for the entire lineup. From MX-5 Miata, to the Mazda3 and the CX-5, every model will be available with the trimmings. While they changes aren't major, they do look lovely based on the sole photo provided and the description.

Each takes color palette cues from the 1960 R360 Coupe -- Mazda's first passenger vehicle. Those who opted for the fanciest of R360 Coupes received a lovely combination of a white exterior paint with a ruby red roof and matching red interior. The same motif graces each of the Mazda 100th Anniversary editions, and I'm all in for the Miata with the ruby red roof.

The special editions receive front badges that read "100 Years 1920-2020" and wheel caps further remind onlookers with a black and red anniversary badge. Inside, each car's cabin is awash with the ruby red look with red leather upholstery, carpets and floor mats. Mazda also embosses the headrests and key fob with the anniversary badge. That anniversary logo is a mashup of the past and present: While the modern emblem is front and center, the original Mazda logo surrounds it from 100 years ago.

The unfortunate news is Mazda can't share when these lovely cars will come to the US, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker said it'll update the timeline in the near future, but buyers are in for some tasteful special editions in the near future.