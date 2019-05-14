Mazda will bring 143 more 30th Anniversary Miatas to the US

Enlarge Image Mazda

It only took 16% of a single day to run through the entire US allocation of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition. Many hopeful buyers ended up on a waitlist, likely resigning themselves to stop getting their hopes up for a model that was already sold out. But now, there's hope.

Mazda announced on Tuesday that it would expand availability of the Miata 30th Anniversary Edition in the US. The automaker is able to bring another 143 examples to our amber waves of grain, bringing the net US allotment up to 643 units, or 21.43% of the model's 3,000-unit run. That's good news. It's unclear if the waitlist will be offered the car based on who landed there first, or if the automaker will use a randomized lottery to determine the lucky new owners.

The Miata's 30th Anniversary variant is a hot little pepper of a roadster. Clad in surprisingly vibrant racing orange paint that extends to the brake calipers, the car also gets a special set of 17-inch Rays alloy wheels, Bilstein dampers (for manual-transmission models) and Brembo front brakes.

Inside, racing orange accents extend to the seats, doors, dashboard and shifter. Anniversary Edition cars also get Recaro bucket seats, a Bose sound system and the Mazda Connect infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The powertrain remains the same as usual, mating a 181-horsepower inline-4 to either a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual.

Multiple variants of the Anniversary Edition are on offer. Its price reflects the fact that it's based on the most expensive Grand Touring trim, with soft-top models starting at $34,995 before destination, while the hard-roofed RF variant commands a $37,595 price tag. The stick shift is standard; adding the automatic boosts the price by another $500 on the convertible and $400 on the RF. There's no cap to either variant, so those approached to order an Anniversary Edition will get their choice of roof.