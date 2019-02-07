The US-spec Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary Edition sold out in 4 hours

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mazda unveiled its 30th Anniversary Edition MX-5 Miata on Thursday morning here at the Chicago Auto Show, and just four hours after the order books opened, the entire US allocation was spoken for. Only 3,000 examples of the 30th Anniversary Edition Miata will be built for global consumption, and just 500 were earmarked for the US.

All of the cars were reserved via Mazda's pre-order site, and since no money has actually changed hands, there's still a chance some buyers will drop out. To that end, Mazda is allowing people to add their name to a wait list.

The 30th Anniversary Edition package builds off the fully loaded MX-5 Miata Grand Touring trim, and comes painted in a unique Racing Orange color. Inside, Recaro seats have orange stitching, and the new color makes its way to upgraded brakes at all four corners.

Other 30th Anniversary goodies include dark-finish, 17-inch Rays wheels and Bilstein dampers (the latter only on manual transmission models). Both the standard Miata and the retractable hardtop RF can be ordered in 30th Anniversary guise, priced at $34,995 and $37,595, respectively.

Like all 2019 model year Miatas, the 30th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter I4 engine, with 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, though the limited-run Miata can be optioned with a six-speed automatic, for a couple hundred bucks more.

It's unclear just how many of the US-allocated Miatas are roadsters and how many are RFs, or how many -- if any -- are left for the rest of the world. Stay tuned for more details as we get them.