Mazda CX-30 compact crossover makes its debut in Geneva

The newest Mazda crossover is called the CX-30, and it fits right in between the existing CX-3 subcompact and CX-5 compact models. (For that reason, it had been widely expected the car might be called CX-4 rather than CX-30.) Revealed Tuesday at the Geneva Motor Show, it'll go on sale in Europe this summer before launching in other global markets.

As we've come to expect from the company's other introductions, the Mazda CX-30 is a great-looking car with striking proportions. Black plastic fender cladding hints at SUV toughness, while a sloping rear window adds a dose of sportiness. Compared to the CX-3, the CX-30 has a lower ground clearance, a longer length and shorter overhangs, all of which contribute to making it a little more eye-catching than Mazda's smaller crossover.

Though US specifications have yet to be confirmed, the European CX-30 will offer a 2.0-liter inline-four gas engine and a 1.8-liter diesel, with both manual and automatic transmissions of six speeds on offer. Also available will be Mazda's forthcoming SkyActiv-X compression-ignition powertrain, which like the 2.0-liter mill, will feature mild-hybrid technology. We'd bet that the diesel won't make it to the US market, although Mazda does plan to sell a CX-5 diesel here.

Also on offer will be all-wheel drive, as is expected from any crossover, as well as Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus torque-vectoring system.

Interior room is said to be generous given the CX-30's exterior dimensions. Cargo space is pegged at 15.2 cubic feet by European measurement standards, which Mazda says is roomy enough to fit a large baby stroller and a large bag. Mazda says it designed the seat cushions so passengers can more easily slide in and out, too.

The CX-30's interior design is pretty and mostly reminiscent of other new Mazda crossovers, with an 8.8-inch dash-mounted infotainment screen operated by a rotary controller. Mazda says engineers specifically made sure to make the A- and C-pillars as narrow as possible to improve visibility, and that a high driving position was chosen to further improve forward sightlines.

Active-safety technologies include the things like pre-collision braking, as well as advanced features like a driver monitoring function that uses infrared cameras to keep tabs on the driver's alertness level, forward cross-traffic alert for junctions and a low-speed traffic-jam assist that can control the car's steering, braking and acceleration in busy traffic. As to passive safety, a knee airbag is standard globally, and the front bumper and hood are designed to soften the impact on a pedestrian in an accident.

Despite being one of its smaller models, Mazda says the CX-30 doesn't scrimp on refinement, noting that engineers fitted extra sound-deadening materials and even took steps like reducing the number of holes cut into the carpet to keep NVH out of the cabin. That'll make it all the easier to enjoy the standard 8-speaker or optional Bose 12-speaker audio systems.

Though it's still unknown when it will launch in the US market, the Mazda CX-30 looks to be a great addition to the company's crossover lineup, splitting the difference between the CX-3 and CX-5 and, hopefully, offering all the same driving satisfaction we've come to expect from the brand.