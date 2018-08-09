Mazda CX-5 diesel's fuel economy is barely better than the gas version

You'd be hard-pressed to find a company that wants to bring a new diesel vehicle to the US in 2018, but Mazda's always been a bit of an outlier. It's just a shame that the new diesel CX-5 is not much more efficient than the gas variant it'll live beside.

The EPA has finally released fuel-economy figures for the upcoming 2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel. With front-wheel drive, it's rated at 28 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. The numbers drop a smidge when adding all-wheel drive, to 27 city, 30 highway and 28 combined.

Sounds fine enough, right? Place it alongside the gas version, though, and it doesn't look that appealing. A front-wheel-drive gas CX-5 gets 25 city and 31 highway, so the only benefit to the diesel engine there is in the city, and it's not that big of an improvement. The story is the same with AWD, which, again, is only 3 mpg down in the city compared to its diesel sibling.

Things aren't much better when you compare it to other, similar vehicles. The FWD diesel Mazda CX-5 gets 28 mpg city and 31 mpg highway, which is 8 mpg less on the highway than the FWD diesel Chevrolet Equinox. It's down 5 mpg city and 4 mpg highway compared to the FWD Nissan Rogue Hybrid. While it does have the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid beat on the highway (31 mpg vs. Toyota's 30), it's 6 mpg less efficient in the city. Woof.

Yet, it's still a good thing that Mazda spent a bunch of money bringing its diesel CX-5 to the US. Increasing consumer choice is always nice to see, and there's already some baked-in competition by way of the Equinox. If you're not entirely sold on hybrids, or you don't need mega fuel economy, the CX-5 diesel could be worth your attention.